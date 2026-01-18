'Who Is Meg Canning?': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Slammed For Mispronouncing Ex-Aussie Captain's Name (WATCH)

Lucknow Super Giants' franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka announced the signings of players for the men's and women's Manchester Super Giants teams ahead of the sixth edition of The Hundred tournament, which will take place in July this year.

Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group completed the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in the Manchester franchise in February 2025, making the way for the first privatised ownership in The Hundred and rebranding Manchester Originals as the Manchester Super Giants alongside the Lucknow and Durban Super Giants. Goenka's group already had 49% share in the franchise through the bidding process.

After the Lancashire club sold its 21 percent stake in the Manchester Originals, the remaining share by the Lancashire was brought into a strategic partnership with the RPSG Group, making the Manchester Super Giants a joint venture between Sanjiv Geonka's group and the Lancashire Cricket Club heading into The Hundred 2026.

Goenka's Mispronunciation of Meg Lanning's Name

Ahead of The Hundred 2026 Auction, which will take place in March 2025, Sanjiv Goenka announced the signings of four players for the men's team and three for the women's team, marking the Manchester Super Giants franchise's first official player signings ahead of the upcoming season.

In a video posted by Manchester Super Giants on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Sanjiv Goenka announced the signings of Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Heinrich Klaseen, and Noor Ahmad, with Justin Langer as the head coach for the men's team, while Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, and Sophie Ecclestone were signed for the women's team, with Matthew Pott as his head coach.

However, while announcing the signings of Manchester Super Giants' men's and women's teams ahead of The Hundred 2026 Auction, owner Sanjiv Goenka mispronounced former Australia captain and seven-time World Cup winner Meg Lanning's name. Lanning was the first name Geonka announced as their signing for the women's team.

As the RSPG Group head named Meg Lanning as one of the three signings for the Manchester Super Giants' women's team, he mispronounced her name as 'Meg Canning,' instead of her actual name, which sparked immediate ridicule and backlash from fans online.

'Who is Meg Canning?'

Sanjiv Geonka's mispronunciation of the former Australian women's captain's name, Meg Lanning, caught the attention of the cricket fans and enthusiasts, who trolled the Super Giants' franchise owner mercilessly on social media. It is uncertain whether it was a slip-up of the tongue or a genuine lack of familiarity with women's cricket stars, but the incident quickly went viral online.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the ardent followers of cricket criticized Sanjiv Goenka for 'blatant unprofessionalism' for mispronouncing the names of all three women's signing, while sarcastically asking 'Who is Meg Canning?', mocking the mispronunciation with memes and jokes.

The fans also questioned the franchise's respect for women's cricket, slamming the management and social media team for making the video go public without correcting the error.

Manchester Originals, now Manchester Super Giants, haven't won a title in the men's and women's edition of The Hundred. Manchester men's team reached the finals two times on the trot in 2022 and 2023, but lost to Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles, respectively. In the last two seasons, Manchester Originals failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The women's team, on the other hand, has not yet gone past the league stage of The Hundred since the first season of The Hundred in 2021, adding further pressure on the rebranded Manchester Super Giants to turn their fortunes around in the 2026 edition.