UP SHOCKER: Man Tracks Wife To Hotel, Lover Found Hiding Under Bed Police Called (WATCH)

A dramatic scene unfolded in UP's Jhansi when a man caught his wife with her alleged boyfriend in a hotel room. Acting on a tip-off, he followed them and called police. The boyfriend was found hiding under the bed.

Jhansi witnessed a dramatic and tense incident when a husband caught his wife with her alleged boyfriend inside a hotel room. The incident took place in the Navabad area, near the bus stand, and quickly turned into a public spectacle as police and onlookers gathered at the spot.

The matter came to light after the husband received a tip-off that his wife was travelling with another man. Growing suspicious, he decided to follow them quietly. The couple reached a guest house near the bus stand and booked room number 103.

According to the husband, he had been keeping an eye on his wife's movements for some time. On January 11, he received information that she was roaming around the city with the same man. He followed them and saw them enter Karma Guest House.

Fearing the situation could turn ugly, the husband dialled the emergency helpline number 112 and informed the police before entering the hotel. Soon after, he went inside and confronted his wife and her companion.

As soon as the hotel room door was opened, the situation became tense. The wife and her boyfriend appeared shocked. In panic, the young man tried to hide under the bed to avoid being seen.

By then, loud arguments had started both inside and outside the room. Hotel staff and nearby people gathered after hearing the noise, and the guest house soon became crowded.

Viral video showed the woman yelling after the police arrived at the hotel and searched the room and pulled the boyfriend out from under the bed. This moment further added to the drama and attracted more attention from onlookers.

During the confrontation, the woman openly told her husband that she had not lived with him for the past two years. She said he was no longer part of her life and described him as a closed chapter.

She also stated that she had come to the hotel of her own free will and wanted to live with the man of her choice. The woman clearly told police that she was ready to seek a divorce.

Her statements led to heated exchanges at the spot, which police had to calm down.

The husband said the couple got married three years ago. His wife is a resident of the Ara Machine area in Jhansi. He claimed that disputes started soon after their marriage.

In 2023, the wife had filed a case against him, but the matter was later settled through court mediation. After the settlement, they stayed briefly at her uncle's house in Sipri Bazaar. However, the arrangement did not last long.

The husband alleged that they have been living separately for nearly one and a half years. During this period, his wife got a job at a school, where she became close to another man. He said repeated efforts to resolve the matter failed.

Allegation of money demand for divorce

The husband also accused his wife of demanding Rs 10 lakh in exchange for agreeing to a divorce. He claimed that he was facing mental harassment and submitted a written complaint at the police station seeking action.

Navabad police station in-charge Ravi Srivastava confirmed that police reached the guest house after receiving the emergency call. He said necessary legal steps were taken at the scene.

Police added that statements were recorded and the matter is being examined based on the complaint. Further action will be taken after verifying all facts.

Incident sparks public discussion

As the video of the dramatic hotel episode went viral, it triggered wide discussion online, raising questions about strained marriages, personal choices, and public confrontations. The police investigation is ongoing.