Yale Professors' Donations Reveal Democratic Bias
(MENAFN) Federal campaign finance records reveal a striking political imbalance within Yale University's faculty, according to an investigation by media released Wednesday.
The student publication's examination of fundraising disclosures found that faculty members contributed to federal campaigns and partisan organizations 1,099 times throughout 2025. Remarkably, Republican candidates received none of these donations.
Democratic campaigns captured 97.6 percent of faculty contributions, with the remaining 2.4 percent directed toward independent candidates or organizations, media determined.
Carlos Eire, who teaches history and religious studies and identifies as a "conservative in the traditional mold," told the publication that "there is very, very, very little intellectual diversity at Yale and at most institutions of higher learning when it comes to politics."
Pericles Lewis, dean of Yale College, pushed back against allegations of political imbalance, contending that most faculty members teach disciplines where political affiliation holds minimal relevance.
A December 2025 study from the Buckley Institute, an independent nonprofit, reinforced these findings. The organization's analysis of 1,666 Yale faculty members showed 82.3 percent were registered Democrats or predominantly backed Democratic candidates.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX who briefly worked in President Donald Trump's administration during 2025, condemned the findings on X, writing: "Literally zero Republicans in 30 Yale departments when half the country is Republican is truly outrageous bigotry!,"
President Trump, who reclaimed the presidency this January, has launched confrontations with numerous higher education institutions. His administration accuses universities of inadequately addressing campus anti-Semitism while maintaining diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
Federal authorities placed over 60 universities under investigation in 2025, with funding suspended to multiple Ivy League institutions including Harvard, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Princeton, and Cornell.
