Eight Firs Filed In Varanasi Over AI Images, Misleading Claims On Manikarnika Ghat

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Jan 18 (IANS) Eight FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi after alleged AI-generated images and misleading claims related to the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat surfaced on social media, police officials said.

The cases were lodged after visuals and posts, claimed to be fabricated, began circulating online and drew widespread attention and criticism.

Police officials said the FIRs target eight individuals, along with certain X handles, accused of spreading false visuals and incorrect information regarding the ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat.

According to the police, fabricated images and misleading content, which were contrary to the facts of the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat, were shared on the social media platform X.

The officials alleged that some of the images depicted Hindu deities in a distorted manner, with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation, create anger among the public and disturb social harmony.

Speaking to IANS, ACP Atul Anjan said, "Several misleading posts and images related to the ongoing work at Manikarnika Ghat have been circulated."

He warned that anyone found posting such content on social media in the future would face strict action under the law.

He also mentioned that the FIRs include the names of leaders associated with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Regarding this, a complaint was lodged at the Chowk police station.

The complainant stated that his company has been carrying out work to improve cremation-related facilities and beautify Manikarnika Ghat since November 15, 2025.

As per the complaint, an X handle user shared AI-generated and misleading images late on the night of January 16.

The posts allegedly presented distorted facts about the redevelopment project, misleading devotees of the Hindu faith and creating resentment within society.

Police said the posts soon attracted a large number of objectionable comments and reposts, further escalating tensions.

Authorities have warned that strict action will continue against individuals spreading rumours on social media.

Legal proceedings are being initiated not only against the concerned X handle users but also against those who reposted and commented on the content.

The controversy has emerged at a time when redevelopment work is underway at the historic cremation site, a project that has already witnessed protests from sections of residents who have raised concerns over possible damage to the area's heritage.