International Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi Cocaine, MDMA Valued At Rs 5 Crore Seized

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has dismantled an international drug syndicate operated by Nigerian nationals, leading to the seizure of cocaine and MDMA drugs valued at approximately Rs 5 crore.

The operation was carried out by the WR-II unit of the Crime Branch as part of its zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

The team recovered 418 grams of cocaine and 925 tablets of Ecstasy/MDMA and arrested two foreign nationals from different parts of the national capital, a police statement said on Sunday.

The Crime Branch stated that it had been closely monitoring a drug trafficking network active in Delhi.

Acting on specific intelligence received on December 2, 2025, officials were informed that a Nigerian national named Frank, previously involved in NDPS cases, had resumed supplying psychotropic substances in South Delhi.

A team led by Inspector Akshay Gahlaut, under the supervision of ACP Rajpal Dabas and DCP Harsh Indora, IPS, conducted technical and manual surveillance as the suspect kept changing locations across South and South-West Delhi.

Following sustained efforts, the team traced and arrested Frank Victus from Delhi, recovering 418 grams of cocaine and 910 MDMA tablets from his possession.

Based on this recovery, a case was registered, and further investigation led the team to another Nigerian national, identified as Sunday Otuu, who was allegedly the source of the drugs.

The Crime Branch said that through phone analysis and technical investigation, the accused was traced to Mehrauli, from where he was arrested. Fifteen tablets of ecstasy were recovered from his rented accommodation.

During interrogation, both accused revealed that the drug supply chain was controlled by a kingpin based in Nigeria, identified as Elo Chukwu, and drugs were sent to Delhi through couriers, including an African woman, and distributed locally through intermediaries.

Frank disclosed that he had come to India in 2012 on a business visa and was previously arrested by the NCB in 2015. After being released on bail in 2024, he allegedly resumed drug trafficking due to financial difficulties.

Sunday Otuu, who came to India in 2015, admitted that he coordinated drug deliveries using Nigerian WhatsApp numbers to avoid direct contact between suppliers.

The Crime Branch stated that further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the international network involved in drug trafficking.