Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Late Winter Chill Bites City Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata's temperature is dropping again. However, even at the end of winter, South Bengal has outdone North Bengal. Today, the red-soiled Birbhum has once again beaten the hilly Kalimpong in terms of cold

For the last two days, Kolkata's temperature was around 14°C. But on Friday, the minimum was 12.5°C, 2 degrees below normal. The Alipore Met Office predicts the max temp will be around 22°C. The weather might change from Monday.

According to the Alipore Met Office, South Bengal has again outdone North Bengal today. Several places in North Bengal are warmer than districts in the south. For instance, Birbhum and Nadia are colder than Kalimpong.

The coldest place in the state is Darjeeling at 4°C. But Sriniketan is in second place. On Friday, the mercury there dropped to 7.6°C. Next is Kalyani at 8.4°C. And Kalimpong, in the Himalayas, was 8.5°C. So, the southern districts are colder than the hill districts.

According to the weather office forecast, the temperature will gradually start to rise after Monday. Light to moderate fog will be seen in the mornings for the next day or two.