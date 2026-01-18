3 Strong Signs Roman Reigns Will Enter Wrestlemania 42 As Undisputed WWE Champion

Roman Reigns' path to WrestleMania 42 looks clearer after Cody Rhodes' sudden title loss, Drew McIntyre's rumored role, and past teases of a championship feud. These developments point toward Reigns reclaiming the spotlight on WWE's grandest stage.

Cody Rhodes, known as the American Nightmare, had successfully defended his Undisputed Championship in major premium live events. However, his unexpected defeat on last week's episode of SmackDown has raised eyebrows.

The abrupt change signals that WWE's creative team, led by Triple H, may be reshaping plans for the Showcase of the Immortals. This shake-up strongly hints at Roman Reigns being reintroduced into the title picture, potentially setting up a rematch between Reigns and Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Reports indicate that WWE is considering Drew McIntyre as a central figure in the storyline leading to WrestleMania 42. The plan reportedly involves Roman Reigns defeating McIntyre on the road to the event, thereby reclaiming the Undisputed Championship.

This scenario would pave the way for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania, creating a high-stakes rematch. McIntyre's involvement as the middleman adds credibility to the idea that Reigns will be champion heading into the grand stage.

During the build-up to Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, Roman Reigns confronted Cody Rhodes after the match, hinting at his intentions to pursue the Undisputed Championship. This confrontation was widely interpreted as a foreshadowing of future plans. The tease aligns with WWE's long-term storytelling approach, reinforcing the likelihood of Reigns stepping back into the championship spotlight.