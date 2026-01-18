Kerala Congress (M) To Continue Alliance With LDF, Says Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) Affirms LDF Alliance

Kerala Minister Roshy Augustine on Friday affirmed his agreement with the Chairman of the Kerala Congress (M), Jose K Mani's statement, stating that "his statement is the party's statement." Speaking to the media, Roshy Augustine said that there is no change in the party's agenda. "...Jose K Mani's statement is our party's statement. There is no change..."

Regarding the agenda for the upcoming elections, Jose K. Mani, Chairman of the Kerala Congress (M), had said that the party will continue its alliance with the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Speaking to the reporters ahead of the party meeting, Jose K Mani said, "Today, our agenda is the upcoming election campaigns, and we have decided to continue our previous policy of joining hands with the LDF and facing the upcoming elections."

Congress Kicks Off 2026 Assembly Poll Campaign

Earlier, Congress MP Jebi Mather on Wednesday said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Kochi on January 19 to boost party morale and formally kickstart the campaign for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. "Rahul Gandhi ji is coming to Kochi Marine Drive on January 19th at 2 PM to boost morale, enthusiasm and to kickstart the election campaign for the 2026 assembly elections," Mather said.

She said the event will bring together Congress leaders and candidates from the recent local body elections."All our victorious candidates, those who fought valiantly, and our Panchayat presidents, Municipal chairpersons, and all the stars of the local body elections will be there, and Rahul ji will address them, and there will be a grand felicitation ceremony for all these candidates," she said.

Corruption Allegations Against CPI(M) Government

Targeting the CPI(M)-led Kerala government, the Congress MP alleged widespread corruption in the state."Every morning in Kerala, we hear new allegations of corruption, not just allegations, but real facts, and the High Court has said many times before that even God has not been spared from this corruption..." she said.

"There is rampant corruption everywhere, in every sector, and there is even corruption in the Sabarimala ghee. So let the investigation happen, let the report be submitted," she added.

Jebi Mather said the people have already expressed their discontent with the ruling party. The remarks come as the state prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections, expected to be held in April 2026 to elect 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)