SC Notice To Mamata Exposes Breakdown Of Law And Order: Bihar BJP

BJP Slams Mamata Govt Over SC Notice

On the Supreme Court issuing notices to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior police officials, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Sarawagi on Friday said the apex court's observations have exposed the reality of the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging a breakdown of law and order and interference in police investigations in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sarawagi said, "The Supreme Court has exposed the truth about the Mamata Banerjee government. The Supreme Court clearly stated that anarchy would prevail. The Supreme Court's observations themselves reflect the law and order situation in Bengal... The Chief Minister herself interferes in the IPAC investigation, taking away files... The Supreme Court's statement makes it clear what kind of chaotic situation exists there."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also emphasised that "everyone must follow the law." Speaking to reporters, Bose said, "There are courts. Everyone must follow the law. Whatever the Supreme Court has said is final."

SC Issues Notices, Warns of 'Lawlessness'

The remarks came after the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior state-police officials on pleas filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging interference by state authorities during search operations at the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and AG Masih noted that if issues involving larger constitutional questions are left undecided, it could lead to a situation of lawlessness in states governed by different political outfits. "Considering adherence of rule of law in the country and to allow each organ to function independently, it is necessary to examine the issue so that offenders are not allowed to be protected under the shield of law-enforcing agencies of a particular state. According to us, larger questions are involved and raised, which if allowed to remain undecided, would further worsen the situation, and there will be a situation of lawlessness prevailing in one or other state, considering that different outfits are governing at different places," the Court observed.

The Court has also stayed an FIR registered by the West Bengal police against ED officials who had entered the I-PAC premises to conduct searches, after ED counsel sought interim protection. During the hearing, the Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of ED, described the incident as reflecting a "shocking state of affairs" in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back at Centre

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allegedly interfered during an ED raid at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC in connection with the coal smuggling case. Banerjee alleged that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Amit Shah of misusing central agencies.

"Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee said while speaking to reporters.

Banerjee asserted that I-PAC was not a private organisation, but an authorised team working for the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). She alleged that the ED had confiscated sensitive documents, including data linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

This development in West Bengal has led to a sharp face-off between the ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)