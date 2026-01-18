Allu Arjun Stuns Tokyo Fans With 'Pushpa 2' Dialogue In Japanese

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun set Tokyo abuzz during his recent visit to Japan, where he addressed fans in Japanese and even delivered a popular dialogue from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in the language, drawing massive cheers and applause. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna visited the country as part of promotions ahead of the film's grand premiere in Japan. 'Pushpa 2' was released in Japan on January 16, 2026.

While the highlight of the event was Allu Arjun's spontaneous interaction with fans, the excitement peaked when he recreated a 'Pushpa 2' dialogue in Japanese, instantly prompting a rousing response from the crowd. Fans erupted in applause, claps, and chants.

'Pushpa Mania' Grips Japan

The makers shared videos from the event, showing fans turned up in large numbers, with many holding posters and sporting masks inspired by Allu Arjun's iconic character Pushpa Raj. "PUSHPA MANIA AT THE SPECIAL PREMIERE IN JAPAN. The Japanese audience are showering their love and admiration for Icon Star @alluarjun at the grand premiere," they wrote in the caption.

Stars Express Gratitude

Rashmika Mandanna also engaged with fans, sharing her excitement about the film and expressing gratitude for the warm welcome in Tokyo.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself from the event and wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule releases in Japan today. Grateful for the immense love and warmth from Japanese fans. Hope you all enjoy experiencing this film on the big screen."

About 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Directed by Sukumar B, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office. A sequel to 2021's 'Pushpa: The Rise', the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. The team is expected to return for the third instalment of 'Pushpa'.

