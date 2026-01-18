Sanjay Shirsat Slams Police For Lathi Charge On Sena Workers In Sambhajinagar

Amid the ongoing vote counting for 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat accused the police force of allegedly wounding the party workers in a lathi charge at the counting centre established at the Government Engineering College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This comes as a dispute reportedly broke out over granting entry to Shiv Sena workers. The verbal spat between them and the police escalated quickly. As the situation spiralled out of control, the police reportedly resorted to a lathi charge, in which the party workers reportedly sustained injuries, leading to further chaos at the centre.

Minister Accuses Police of Misusing Power

Speaking to the media from the counting centre, the Minister called for action in response to the incident, adding that the police "misused their power". He further stated that he will be filling MLC against the police. "Today is the counting of the votes, and on such a day. When our workers were coming into the centre, nearly 100 policemen opened a lathi charge on them and wounded them severely... Action should be taken against this. The police should show their force on the criminals, instead of the workers... This is the misuse of power. We are filing MLC against them...," the Minister accused.

Police Announce Investigation

While the minister and the Shiv Sena workers accuse the police of using excessive force, the police maintained that their actions followed Election Commission (EC) guidelines to ensure security at the counting centre. Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar informed that the police have taken cognisance of the matter and the DCP will lead the investigation, considering the stance of both sides, and assured appropriate action. "The counting of votes is taking place here today. An incident has occurred here... The DCP will investigate the matter, taking into account the stance of both the police and Shiv Sena leaders, and then action will be taken... Everything will be investigated...," he stated.

Counting Halted Amid Protests

Meanwhile, on the day of counting, Harshada Shirsat, the daughter of Sanjay Shirsat, arrived at the counting centre. She alleged that no action has been taken yet against the police personnel who assaulted their workers. Both the minister and his daughter maintained that an inquiry into the involved officers would be prioritised, thereby halting the counting process.

During the incident, massive protests were held at the site, after which additional police were deployed. The administration and election officials are working to resolve the deadlock and mediate among all parties involved, with necessary actions to be taken as needed. (ANI)

