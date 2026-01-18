Cold Wave: Gautam Buddha Nagar Schools Closed Till Saturday For Students

Gautam Buddha Nagar Schools Closed Amid Cold Wave

In view of the prevailing fog and cold weather conditions in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the District Basic Education Officer, Rahul Pawar, issued an order for all schools affiliated with all boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB, UP Board and others) from Nursery to Class 8 to remain closed for Friday and Saturday. He emphasised that the official order, issued on Friday, must be strictly followed.

The official order also stated that teachers and staff of council/aided/government schools will report to their respective district schools as usual. As of Friday, the temperature in Gautam Buddha Nagar is reported to be around 6 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. With weather conditions likely to be foggy or misty.

Chandigarh Extends Winter Vacation

Even in Chandigarh, in view of the prevailing cold and foggy weather, the District Education Office of the Union Territory extended the revised school timings and winter vacation for all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools across the UT till January 17, 2026, according to an official order.

According to an official order issued by the District Education Officer, Rajan Jain, the extension continued the earlier orders dated January 3 and January 9, 2026. The order stated that the same schedule and instructions as in the January 3 directive will remain in effect for the extended period. The decision was made with the ongoing severe winter conditions in mind.

All heads of Government and Government-Aided schools in Chandigarh have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order. The order was issued on January 12, 2026, and signed by the District Education Officer, UT Chandigarh. (ANI)

