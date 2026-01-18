Andre De Grasse, TMM Ambassador, Impressed By Mumbai's Warm Energy

Seven-time Olympic medallist and World Champion sprinter Andre De Grasse, the International Event Ambassador for the landmark 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), addressed the media in Mumbai, sharing his first impressions of India, reflections on an extraordinary career, and words of inspiration for runners ahead of race day on January 18, 2026. Making his first-ever visit to India, De Grasse spoke about the energy of Mumbai and the warmth he experienced within hours of arriving, according to a release.

First Impressions of Mumbai

"It's been less than 24 hours, but I have already felt the energy of the city. From my hotel, I could see the magnificent city views, the movement, and the life outside. It has been a very welcoming first impression," he said.

A World Athletics Gold Label Race, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has, over two decades, evolved into India's most iconic mass-participation sporting event and the country's largest sporting platform for philanthropy, raising millions for NGOs and social causes year after year. The 21st edition marks a significant milestone in the event's journey - one that continues to blend elite sport, community participation, and purpose.

Reflections on a Legendary Career

Speaking about longevity at the highest level of sport, De Grasse reflected on the discipline and resilience that have defined his career. "I have experienced both extremes - being on top of the world and then suddenly dealing with major injuries. Those moments remind you how quickly things can change. You have to stay grounded, keep doing the right things, and keep working if you want to remain at the top."

With seven Olympic medals and six World Championship medals to his name, De Grasse is regarded as one of the most accomplished sprinters of his generation. Yet, he revealed that athletics was never part of a grand plan. "Before track, I played soccer and basketball. Track actually found me rather than the other way around. I showed up to a practice wearing borrowed spikes and basketball shorts, with no idea what I was doing - but that moment changed everything." Added the 31- year-old Canadian.

Overcoming Adversity

Addressing the injury setbacks he faced between 2017 and 2018, De Grasse spoke candidly about the importance of belief and support. "My support system was everything -my mom, my coaches, my therapists. They kept reminding me to trust the process. I went through rehab, faced setbacks, but I believed I would come back stronger. Eventually, I found myself back on the podium, and that made everything worth it."

Empowering the Next Generation

That belief now extends beyond medals and podiums. Through the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation, launched in 2018, he is committed to empowering young people through access to sport and education. "As a junior athlete, my family often struggled to fund competitions. I never wanted young athletes to face those same barriers. That's why we focus on providing resources--scholarships, equipment, and opportunities--so talent isn't limited by finances."

A Message to the Runners

With over 69,000 participants expected across race categories, De Grasse had a simple but powerful message for runners taking to the streets of Mumbai. "Once you're on the start line, the hard work is already done. It's okay to feel nervous--that means you care. Trust yourself, go out there, give it everything you have, and make yourself proud."

As the International Event Ambassador for the landmark 21st edition, Andre De Grasse's presence underscores the Tata Mumbai Marathon's stature as a global sporting platform- one that celebrates excellence, resilience, inclusion, and the belief that every journey, whether in sport or in life, begins with a single step. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)