Ahmedabad Crash: Pilots' Body Sends Legal Notice To AAIB Over Summons

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has issued a legal notice to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) objecting to the summons issued to Air India pilot Captain Varun Anand in connection with the investigation into the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

According to the legal notice, Capt. Varun Anand was informed by his employer, Air India, that the AAIB had requested his appearance as part of the ongoing probe into the crash.

The notice stated, "We issue the present legal notice under instructions and on behalf of our client, the Federation of Indian Pilots (hereinafter referred to as "Our Client"), in relation to the communication received by its member, Capt. Varun Anand from his employer, Air India, that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is calling upon Capt. Varun Anand to appear in connection with the investigation of the aircraft accident dated 12.06.2025 involving Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft bearing registration VT-ANB. Capt. Varun Anand has been informed by his employer that he has been called by yourselves in relation to the said investigation. The said intimation does not disclose the statutory provision, purpose or relevance under which Capt. Varun Anand has been sought to be summoned, nor does it specify the capacity in which his presence is required."

FIP questions basis of summons

The FIP emphasised that Capt. Anand had "no association with the aircraft or the flight" and was neither present at the accident site nor had any factual, technical or operational knowledge of the incident. "Capt. Varun Anand is a commercial pilot by profession and has no association whatsoever with the aircraft, the flight in question, its planning, dispatch, operation, maintenance, certification, airworthiness clearance or crew composition. He was not present at the site of the accident and does not possess any factual, technical or operational knowledge relating to the circumstances of the said accident. The summoning of the nephew of the deceased pilot and his relatives, irrespective of their lack of nexus with the incident, reinforces the apprehension that such actions are not rooted in any lawful investigative necessity," the notice read.

The Federation noted that summoning Capt. Anand and other family members was without jurisdiction and raised concerns over the probe's objectivity. "The summoning of Capt. Varun Anand, as also other family members, is wholly without jurisdiction and contrary to the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules as well as ICAO Annexe 13, which strictly confines accident investigations to technical, safety-oriented fact-finding and expressly prohibits attribution of blame or liability. The governing framework does not contemplate examination of family members of deceased crew who have no factual or technical linkage to the occurrence," the notice added.

Concerns over 'preconceived narrative' raised

The notice further added, "Capt. Varun Anand is neither a factual witness nor a technical witness nor an expert witness in relation to the said accident. The sole basis for calling Capt. Varun Anand appears to be his familial relationship with the deceased Pilot-in-Command, which is impermissible in law and renders the summoning arbitrary and unsustainable. Such conduct gives rise to a serious apprehension that the investigation is proceeding on a preconceived narrative seeking to portray or attribute responsibility to the deceased flight crew rather than objectively examining systemic, mechanical or operational."

Investigation's fairness challenged in Supreme Court

The FIP also stated that, "It is also pertinent to place on record that the father of Late Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal and Our Client have already approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India by filing a writ petition challenging, inter alia, the independence and fairness of the investigation being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The issues concerning the manner and integrity of the investigation are therefore presently sub judice before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."

Pilot to cooperate despite objections

The FIP said the summoning of Capt. Varun Anand, without adequate notice, is unwarranted and amounts to harassment, but added that he will appear via video conference to answer queries, without prejudice to all legal rights and remedies available. "In the aforesaid circumstances, the summoning of Capt. Varun Anand without adequate notice, especially when he is not a witness to the occurrence, is wholly unwarranted and amounts to harassment and distress in the aftermath of a tragic loss, and exposes our client to professional and reputational prejudice. However, Capt. Varun Anand will appear vide Video conference and shall answer any queries. Please let us know a suitable time and date when the video conference is being scheduled. This reply is issued without prejudice to all other rights and remedies available to Our Client and Capt. Varun Anand in law and equity," notice said.

About the Ahmedabad crash

The AI 171 crash of the Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft in Gujarat's Ahmedabad killed 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members and 19 people on the ground. (ANI)

