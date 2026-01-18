Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Buy Second Land Parcel In Alibaug For THIS Whooping Amount

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made another significant real estate investment in Alibaug, acquiring a large land parcel worth ₹37.86 crore. Property registration records accessed through real estate data sources reveal that the duo purchased over five acres of land in Zirad village, close to the popular Awas Beach area in Raigad district. This marks their second land acquisition in Alibaug in the past four years.

The recent transaction includes two separate land parcels measuring 1.474 hectares and 0.627 hectares. Together, the combined land area totals 21,010 square metres. Documents indicate that the deal was registered on January 13, 2026. A stamp duty payment of ₹2.27 crore was made, along with a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Records list Sonali Amit Rajput as the seller, while Samira Land Assets Private Limited appears as the confirming party in the transaction. Attempts were reportedly made to reach the buyers, the seller, and the confirming company for comments, but no responses had been received at the time of reporting. Updates are expected if statements are provided later.

Other Alibaug Assets

This is not Kohli and Sharma's first investment in Alibaug. Around four years ago, the couple purchased an eight-acre plot for roughly ₹19 crore. They later constructed a luxury villa on that land, featuring premium lifestyle amenities including a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a custom-designed kitchen, multiple bathrooms, a jacuzzi, landscaped gardens, covered parking spaces, and staff quarters. Their continued interest in Alibaug reflects a growing trend among high-profile personalities seeking private, serene getaways near Mumbai.

Alibaug's real estate market has steadily gained momentum in recent years. Local property experts estimate apartment prices in the region to range between ₹15,000 and ₹17,000 per square foot. Agricultural land prices are said to average between ₹3 crore and ₹5 crore per acre, while non-agricultural plots can command anywhere from ₹8 crore to ₹10 crore per acre, depending on location and accessibility.

One of Alibaug's key attractions is its proximity to Mumbai. The town is roughly a three to four-hour drive via the Mumbai–Goa highway. Additionally, the Ro-Ro ferry service from the Gateway of India to Mandwa offers a faster travel option, completing the journey in about 45 minutes. This convenience has made Alibaug a preferred weekend destination for Mumbai's elite.

Several prominent personalities have also entered the Alibaug property market. Amitabh Bachchan purchased land parcels in the A Alibaug development by House of Abhinandan Lodha in multiple phases over recent years. Kartik Aaryan acquired a plot at Chateau de Alibaug, while Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is also among well-known buyers who have invested in agricultural land in the region.

With high-profile purchases continuing to make headlines, Alibaug is steadily transforming from a quiet coastal town into one of India's most desirable luxury real estate hotspots.