BTS Album 'Arirang' Explained: Meaning, History, And Korean History

BTS is back with Arirang, their first full-length album in almost four years. The album is titled after a popular Korean folk song that has a lot of cultural importance.

The K-pop group BTS is back after almost four years without releasing songs. Almost, however entertainment business BigHit Music posted on social media on Friday morning that the seven-member group RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook, and J-Hope will release a new album called "ARIRANG" on March 20. This is their fifth album we know so far about the new BTS album "ARIRANG" Along with the revelation of the album title, the store Target said it was working with BTS to make special presale versions of "ARIRANG."

Fans may start preordering 10 distinct vinyl record versions on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern. There are also two special versions featuring collectible photocards for people who like CDs isn't much else to say. On Thursday morning, BigHit Music posted a link on social media that took fans to WeVerse, the online fan site owned by HYBE, the business that manages BTS. The page had information on foreign pre-orders for "ARIRANG," but it didn't seem to have any album artwork.

Forbes says that there is no one agreed-upon meaning for the word "ARIRANG." It has been linked to a Korean folk song for a long time, and the first documented record of it was in a manuscript from 1756. The phrase is also linked to the country's troubled past, when it was used as a war cry in the fight for independence has a lot of different meanings, from "homecoming" to "displacement," "separation," "endurance," and "hope for reunion."

BTS said at the beginning of this month that they will be back with their fifth full-length album on March 20. The CD will have 14 songs that show the members' opinions and experiences Music stated in a statement, "True to their identity as artists who express themselves through music, BTS poured their efforts into capturing the essence of who they are today."

The group focused on making the album for the second half of last year and Jungkook make fun of their new album a Weverse post, BTS frontman Kim Namjoon, often known as RM, even hinted at a comeback by saying, "The music is coming out really well!" Everyone is giving it their all. Please look forward to it.

Jungkook's comment, "I think this spring will be more important than ever," got people talking. So I really hope that everyone has a safe and fun spring a group statement at the time, the musicians announced, "We'll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. We're also planning a world tour to go along with the new album." We hope you're as pleased as we are that we'll be visiting fans all around the world said they will be returning on March 20 Music posted a note on X earlier this month that said, "March 20 comeback confirmed," but it wasn't very clear.

It wasn't much to go on, but it did corroborate what we heard last summer: the group promised a global tour and said a new album will be out in the spring of 2026. They announced they will start working on the project in July 2025 Tuesday, BTS announced a world tour for 2026-2027. It will start in South Korea in April and last through March 2027, with more than 70 shows throughout Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe is the first time the trio has headlined shows since their Permission to Dance on Stage tour in 2021–22.

Here are all the tour dates. Dates for BTS's 2026 World Tour Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and 11–12 Tokyo, April 17–18 Tampa, Florida, on April 25 and 26 May 2–3: El Paso, Texas Mexico City on May 7 and May 9–10 May 16–17 in Stanford, California Las Vegas, May 23–24 and May 27 June 12–13 in Busan, South Korea Madrid on June 26–27 and Brussels on July 1–2 London: July 6–7, Munich: July 11–12, Paris: July 17–18 August 1–2 in East Rutherford, New Jersey Foxborough, Massachusetts, on August 5 and 6 August 10–11 in Baltimore and August 15–16 in Arlington, Texas Toronto, August 22–23 Chicago, August 27–28 Los Angeles: September 1–2 and September 5–6; Bogotá, Colombia: October 2–3; Lima, Peru: October 9–10 Santiago, Chile, on October 16 and 17 Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 23 and 24 São Paulo: October 28 and 30-31 Kaohsiung, Taiwan, November 19 and 21-22 Bangkok, December 3rd, 5th, and 6th December 12–13 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Singapore: December 17, 19–20, and 22; Jakarta: December 26–27

Dates for the BTS 2027 World Tour February 12–13 in Melbourne, Australia Sydney, February 20–21 March 4, 6-7 in Hong Kong Manila, Philippines, March 13–14

It was required by law for all seven members of BTS to do military duty in South Korea South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 must serve in the military for 18 to 21 months. This is part of a conscription system that is supposed to keep North Korea from being aggressive.

Athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers can get specific exemptions from the rule if they have won top honours in particular categories and are thought to have raised the country's profile. K-pop singers and other famous people don't get these kinds of perks Suga was the final member of the group to be freed.

He was a social service agent, which was an alternative to serving in the military that he picked due of a shoulder problem. That was in the month of June 2025 other six, RM, V, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin, and J-Hope, were in the military staggered their enlistments so that its members had plenty of opportunity to work on their own projects when the group was on a hiatus oldest member, Jin, was the first to sign up in 2022. In June 2024, he was the first to be let go.