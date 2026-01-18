Abhay K's 'The Alphabets Of Africa' Launched At Jaipur Lit Fest

Poet-diplomat Abhay K's new poetry collection 'The Alphabets of Africa' was launched at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Thursday by renowned British historian and author Alex von Tunzelmann.

A Lyrical Tribute to Africa

Described as a lyrical tribute to the continent that shaped the course of human history, The Alphabets of Africa maps Africa through time, space and memory, celebrating its vast civilisations, living cultures and contemporary realities. From the grandeur of ancient kingdoms to the rhythm of modern African cities, the collection evokes the continent's enduring spirit, iconic leaders and global influence. Drawing from Abhay K's extensive travels across Africa, the poems challenge inherited stereotypes and invite readers to rediscover the continent in all its depth, complexity and splendour.

Author on Africa as Humanity's Homeland

Speaking at the launch, Abhay K. said Africa is humanity's original homeland. "Our human ancestors evolved here about 200,000 years ago and migrated to the rest of the world nearly 80,000 years ago. Each one of us, therefore, as Homo sapiens, is African. We all carry African genes. Visiting Africa, our ancestral homeland, can be seen as a sacred pilgrimage that we should undertake at least once in our lifetime," he said.

Africa's Global Contributions

Highlighting Africa's contributions to the world, he added, "If you relish Coca-Cola, the cola nut comes from Africa. Coffee originates in Ethiopia, jazz music emerged from African communities in New Orleans, and the traffic light was invented by African-American inventor Garrett Morgan. Cobalt used in lithium-ion batteries and vitamin B-12 comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo."

Enduring Historical Legacy

He further cited Africa's historic legacy, including the Narmer Palette, the world's first historical document, the earliest known peace treaty between Ramses II and Hattusili III, the Amarna Letters, regarded as the first diplomatic correspondence, the Manden Charter of the thirteenth-century West Africa, and the immense wealth of Mansa Musa, the Mali Empire's fourteenth-century ruler.

About the Author

Abhay K. is the author of the bestselling Nalanda: How It Changed the World and several poetry collections. He has edited notable anthologies including The Book of Bihari Literature, The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems and The Bloomsbury Anthology of Great Indian Poems. His poems have appeared in over 100 international literary magazines. His Earth Anthem has been translated into more than 160 languages. A recipient of the SAARC Literary Award (2013), he was invited to record his poems at the Library of Congress, Washington, DC, in 2018. His translations of Kalidasa's Meghaduta and Ritusamhara won the KLF Poetry Book of the Year Award (2020-21). Abhay K has also translated the Magahi novel Fool Bahadur and the Hanuman Chalisa. His paintings, inspired by the Buddhist philosophy of Shunyata, have been exhibited at the National Museum, New Delhi, Bihar Museum, Patna, and Salarjung Museum, Hyderabad. (ANI)

