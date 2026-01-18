Tamil Nadu Celebrates Mattu Pongal With Enthusiasm, Offers Gratitude

Mattu Pongal Celebrations

As part of the Pongal festival, one of the most important traditional celebrations of Tamil Nadu, Mattu Pongal is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state today. Mattu Pongal, also known as Cow Pongal, is observed every year as a mark of gratitude to cattle, which play a vital role in agriculture and human life. On the occasion of Mattu Pongal, cows, bulls, and other cattle were bathed, decorated, and worshipped at homes and farms. Turmeric, kumkum, and flower garlands were adorned on the cattle, and special prayers were offered. Traditional Pongal dishes were prepared and fed to the cattle as part of the rituals.

In Thoothukudi city, special prayers were conducted at the Vaikunda pathi PerumalTemple, where cows maintained in the temple gosala were brought to the temple premises and worshipped with due rituals. From early morning, Mattu Pongal celebrations began across the district. Farmers offered prayers along with their cattle in fields, gardens, and household premises, seeking good harvests and prosperity for their families.

The Mattu Pongal festival was celebrated across Tamil Nadu in a manner that reflected joy, tradition, and unity. Pongal is celebrated for four consecutive days in Tamil Nadu, with each day having its own importance.

Jallikattu Kicks Off in Trichy

Meanwhile, the first Jallikattu event of the year and one of its most prominent traditional competitions was held in a grand manner at Periya Suryur in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday. The event was organised in connection with the annual festival of Sri Narkadal Kudi Karuppannasamy Temple, on the second day of the Tamil month Thai.

Permanent Arena Sanctioned

For several years, the Jallikattu competition was conducted on a temporary village ground. Villagers had submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh seeking a permanent arena. Following this, with the approval of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Rs 3 crore was sanctioned under the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Department for the construction of a permanent Jallikattu arena.

