SMR Stock Back In Focus As Trump Pushes Big Tech To Share Power Prices, Help Build Plants

NuScale Power's stock jumped nearly 2% in overnight trading as a new push by the Trump Administration asking tech giants to share the burden of rising power prices and the construction of plants seemed to soothe investor worries.

The company's stock closed down 4.7% on Thursday, hitting its worst day since December as concerns about being in the pre-revenue growth have swirled over the past few months.

But Trump's intention for tech companies to help build new power plants might come as a relief for NuScale, which is yet to turn a profit and has been betting on its partner, ENTRA1 Energy's development of a fleet of power plants.

The New Trump Push

According to media reports, governors from several U.S. states would be signing an agreement intended to reduce rising electricity costs. The agreement reportedly focuses on new data center operators such as Amazon and Google taking on a larger share of the cost of expanding grids that power artificial intelligence usage, according to Reuters.

Bloomberg News on Thursday reported that the governors were planning to ask grid operator PJM Interconnection LLC to hold an auction for 15-year contracts that would see tech companies bid. Big tech firms have been rapidly expanding data centers to aid AI, resulting in higher electricity costs.

The Bloomberg report, citing a White House official familiar with the matter, said that the auction will award contracts for the construction of some $15 billion in new power plants.

SMR Stock Performance

In 2025, NuScale's stock fell 21%, but it has already more than made up for that in 2026, soaring 32% year-to-date on the back of a U.S. Department of Energy announcement committing $2.7 billion to strengthen the uranium supply chain and a subcommittee meeting spotlighting America's nuclear energy ambitions.

SMR shares have remained on an upward trajectory since NuScale disclosed that its global strategic partner, Entra1 Energy, could receive up to $25 billion in capital as part of Japan's broader $550 billion investment into the U.S. The funding is aimed at developing a fleet of baseload power plants to meet surging electricity demand from AI data centers, manufacturing, and national defense.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on NuScale dipped to 'neutral' from 'extremely bullish' a day ago, with message volumes at 'normal' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Over the past year, retail message volumes on the stock more than tripled on Stocktwits, and the company's ticker added nearly 100% followers on the platform.

Shares of NuScale have fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

