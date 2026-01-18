Sabarimala Gold Case: What Is The Vajivahanam Order And Why It Is Tightening The Noose

A decade-old order issued by the Travancore Devaswom Board, based in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, has emerged as a key document in the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft case. The order clearly states that the sacred Vajivahanam (which is placed on top of the Sabarimala Temple Kodi Maram) does not belong to the Tantri and must remain public property. This order is now tightening legal pressure on arrested senior Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and former members of the Devaswom Board.

Asianet News has accessed this crucial order, which was issued by the Devaswom Board Commissioner in 2012. Investigators say the document directly contradicts the decision taken later to hand over the Vajivahanam to the Tantri in 2017.

What the 2012 Devaswom Board order says

The 2012 order makes the Board's position very clear. It states that when new ritual items are installed in temples, the old items must be preserved as public property. No individual, including temple priests or Tantris, has the right to take such items away.

The order also says that if temple items are replaced during puja or renovation, they remain the property of the Devaswom. They cannot be removed from the temple or handed over to private individuals under any circumstances.

Importantly, this was not just an internal note. The order was circulated to all Devaswom offices and applied to all temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board, not just Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple.

Why handing over Vajivahanam became controversial

Despite this clear order, the Vajivahanam from Sabarimala was handed over to the Tantri in 2017. At that time, the Travancore Devaswom Board was headed by Prayar Gopalakrishnan. Investigators say this decision was taken while the 2012 order was still in force.

Because of this, the former governing body is now under the scanner. Officials believe the act of handing over the Vajivahanam may have violated Devaswom rules and helped facilitate misuse of temple property.

The order now acts as a major piece of evidence that could trap both the Tantri and the board members who approved the decision.

UDF board likely to face deeper investigation

The revelation has placed the UDF-backed board in serious trouble. According to sources, the investigation will examine whether the governing body knowingly ignored the order while transferring the Vajivahanam.

The order states that removed temple items must remain within the temple system and be treated as public assets. Investigators say this makes it difficult for those involved to claim ignorance or procedural confusion.

Arrests and court action continue

The Vigilance Court has remanded N Vijayakumar, a former Devaswom Board member and CPM representative, to one day of custody. The remand followed a request by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Vijayakumar was produced before the Kollam Vigilance Court for further questioning.

Vijayakumar served on the board led by A Padmakumar, who was arrested earlier in the same case. Investigators believe decisions taken during this period are central to the alleged irregularities.

KP Shankaradas remanded after hospital visit

KP Shankaradas, another former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board, was also remanded by the Kollam Vigilance Court on Thursday. The judge visited a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where Shankaradas is undergoing treatment, before issuing the remand order.

Police said the SIT will shift Shankaradas to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for further treatment and custody. His arrest was formally recorded at the private hospital on Wednesday.

Shankaradas had served on the administrative committee of the board during A Padmakumar's tenure.

What the Sabarimala gold theft case is about

The Sabarimala gold theft case relates to the alleged misappropriation of around 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple structures at Sabarimala. This includes gold used on the Sreekovil door frames and Dwarapalaka idols.

The alleged theft took place in 2019, during work claimed to be for refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures. Later inspections found serious gaps between the gold recorded and the gold actually present.

How the controversy began

The issue traces back to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya. He donated 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating work at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Court-monitored inspections later revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the amount claimed to have been used. This led to a detailed probe ordered by the Kerala High Court.

Role of Tantri and political impact

Senior Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru was arrested on January 9 on charges of criminal conspiracy. Investigators allege that he gave 'silent permission' for the removal of gold-plated artefacts, violating ritual norms.

The case has also taken a political turn. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has demanded that the probe be handed over to a neutral agency. He has alleged the involvement of senior Kerala ministers and questioned the state government's handling of the investigation.

With the 2012 Devaswom order now in focus, the case has wider implications. It affects not just Sabarimala, but all temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board. Many believe the final outcome could change how temple assets are managed and protected in the future.

