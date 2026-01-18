Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review - No Twists, Just Stale Jokes In The Name Of Comedy

Directors Vir Das and Kavi Shastri's film, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, was released in theaters on Friday. The movie review is out. In this spy-comedy, Vir Das and Mithila Palkar are seen alongside Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Srishti Tawde.

The movie Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos was released in theaters on Friday. The film's director and lead hero is Vir Das. It's a spy thriller action-comedy. However, the story is said to be lifeless. It has no twists and turns, nor does it offer any decent comedy.

In Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, Vir Das plays a clumsy British spy, Happy Patel, who saves a scientist from a criminal gang during a mission in Goa and discovers his Indian roots. Despite being a smart agent, Happy gets tangled in his own mistakes, and his mission goes haywire.

The story of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos shows Happy Patel falling for Rupa (Mithila Palkar), who is connected to Goa's female gangster, Mama (Mona Singh). Rupa's true identity is revealed later. Geet (Sharib Hashmi) and Roxy (Srishti Tawde) help Happy complete his mission. To find out if Happy succeeds and learns the truth, you'll have to watch the movie.

Talking about the cast's performance in Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, Vir Das played his character well. His comic timing was great. Aamir Khan's cameo is quite powerful. Imran Khan surprised everyone with a solid comeback. Sharib Hashmi's dialogue delivery and expressions were good. Mona Singh's performance wasn't special for her character.

Kavi Shastri and Vir Das's direction was quite weak. The dialogues were lifeless. As for the screenplay, from the first scene to the last, nothing really shined. The film didn't feel cohesive. Flaws are visible in many places. The scenes are not arranged in the right sequence.

The biggest flaw in Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos was the lack of twists and turns. Anything could happen at any moment. Sometimes action, sometimes love, sometimes songs... nothing was set. The film's biggest weakness is its action and comedy, which felt stale. Many scenes made no sense. Some scenes were based on worn-out formulas.