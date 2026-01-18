DK Shivakumar In Delhi For Congress Top Brass Meet, Stays Mum On Agenda

Shivakumar in Delhi for High-Command Meeting

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Friday ahead of his meeting with the Congress top brass including party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. When questioned about the intent of his visit, the Karnataka Deputy CM told the media that he is not in a position to disclose any plans, as his meeting with AICC is not an issue to be discussed in public. He said it is upon the "General Secretary to disclose any plan".

In response to a question about whether any chief ministerial position talks occurred during the latest meeting between him and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday at the Mysuru (Mandakalli) airport. The Deputy Chief Minister said, "I can't disclose all these things. It is not an issue to be discussed in public. It is between me, the party High Command, and my Chief Minister." He further said that he has come here only to meet his party leaders.

The media further asked whether DK Shivakumar has any plans to meet any Union Minister. In response to the question, the Deputy Chief Minister said, " Yes, I have some meetings, I have an important legal issue connected to irrigation projects, and some big cases are there. I will also be meeting some Union Ministers."

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, on Wednesday, while responding to queries regarding his proposed visit to the national capital, confirmed his travel plans. "On 16th January, I will be going to Delhi," he said, without elaborating further on the agenda of his visit.

Denial of CM Change Discussions

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the arrival of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Delhi. The Chief Minister had earlier stated that any decision related to leadership or governance in the state would be taken by the party's high command and would be final. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has clarified that there were no discussions regarding a change in the Chief Ministership during the recent visit of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to the state.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said that the meetings held during Rahul Gandhi's visit were routine and conducted as per established protocol. "I am Karnataka's Congress President, and he is the leader of the opposition. These meetings and talks are as per protocol; all this cannot be discussed in public... There are no such discussions (CM change). Rahul Gandhi has asked us to continue the good work, and we will work accordingly," Shivakumar said. He added that the meeting also covered developmental issues, including the progress of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), and deliberated on the political scenario in Karnataka. "We also spoke about what kind of progress is taking place as far as NREGA is concerned. We also discussed the BJP politics in the state," he added.

Speculation on Leadership Change

The latest developments come against the backdrop of speculation about a possible change in the state's leadership after the Congress government in Karnataka completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. This milestone has reportedly intensified discussions and speculation within political circles regarding power-sharing arrangements in the state.

As a result, it has allegedly triggered an ongoing power struggle within the Karnataka Congress, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara emerging as key figures in the unfolding political churn. Senior Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah and G Parameshwara, have repeatedly asserted that any decision on the Chief Ministership rests solely with the party's high command. They have also dismissed reports of internal discord, terming them speculative and media-driven. (ANI)

