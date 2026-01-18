Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi's 'Ek Din' Teaser Unveils A Romantic Ride

The much-awaited teaser of actors Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic film 'Ek Din' has been unveiled, taking audiences on a romantic ride. The 1-minute-8-second teaser introduces the film's protagonists, played by Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, portraying a close and intimate bond. The narrative follows the characters as they explore new places while reflecting on life, emotions and relationships.

Teaser Highlights Chemistry and Soulful Music

Junaid and Sai's on-screen chemistry instantly stands out, drawing attention to the tender and heartfelt love story at the film's core. Also, their fresh pairing conveys quiet warmth, hinting at a narrative in which their simple interactions grow into something meaningful and life-changing. The tagline "one love, one chance" reinforces the theme of the fleeting moments.

Adding further depth to the teaser is the soulful music, gently amplifying the emotional weight of the story. "Some stories don't need time," the makers wrote alongside the teaser.

First Poster Details

Earlier on Thursday, the film's first poster was unveiled with a subtle nod to its narrative, "In the chaos of life, love will find you... Ek Din."

Set against a warm, romantic winter setting, the poster shows Junaid and Sai's characters walking side-by-side on a snow-covered street, smiling softly. Both dressed in cosy winter clothes, the poster evokes the feeling of being lost in their own world.

Cast, Crew and Release Date

'Ek Din' is set to arrive as Junaid Khan's third major project in a leading role, while Sai Pallavi will make her Bollywood debut with the same.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, 'Ek Din' is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The film is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

The music is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics from Irshad Kamil.

'Ek Din' will hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)