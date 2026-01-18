403
Reliance Jio's Game-Changer Plan: Rs 899 Recharge With 200GB Data & Long Validity
Reliance Jio's best plan for 90 days: In this post, let's learn about the best Jio recharge plan that comes with high data and a long validity period.The telecom scene changed in 2016, with Jio, Airtel, and VI now dominating. Finding good, long-validity plans can be tough. Let's check out a Jio plan with 90-day validity.Reliance Jio offers many affordable plans. A few months back, they launched a 90-day high-data prepaid plan that's great for heavy users but isn't very well-known.This Jio prepaid plan costs Rs. 899 and gives you a full 90-day validity, unlike most 84-day plans. It's perfect for those who want long-term data and calling benefits.Get 200GB total high-speed data (2GB/day + 20GB bonus). It's great for streaming and work from home. Also includes unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day.Ideal for heavy data users wanting long validity. It's an affordable option for students and professionals. Plus, get free Google Gemini Pro access for a year and 50GB on JioAiCloud.
