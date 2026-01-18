Olympian Anil Kumar On SAI Hostel Deaths: 'Kids Don't Just Commit Suicide', Seeks Full Probe

Kollam witnessed a deeply disturbing incident after two teenage girl athletes were found dead at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sports hostel on Thursday. The deaths of the students, aged 16 and 18, have triggered shock, grief and serious questions within the sports community and among parents.

The girls, identified as Sandra and Vaishnavi, were students of Plus Two and Class 10. They were staying at the SAI-run sports hostel in Kollam and were undergoing professional training. Sandra was a kabaddi player, while Vaishnavi was an athletics student. The two girls were natives of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts.

Olympian Anil Kumar demands deeper investigation

Former Olympian Anil Kumar has strongly questioned the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Speaking to Asianet News, he said, "Kids don't just commit suicide. I believe there is a mystery behind this incident."

Anil Kumar demanded a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the matter. He added that he would share more details if the police approached him, but refrained from elaborating further as the investigation is still ongoing.

He also made serious allegations against the administration at the SAI sports school. According to Anil Kumar, the central in-charge at the institution mistreats students. He said he had earlier resigned from his position at SAI due to issues with both the central in-charge and the Kerala regional in-charge.

Allegations of harassment and past complaints

The Olympian further claimed that there were multiple complaints of harassment within the institution. He stated that a staff member had died by suicide earlier due to alleged harassment. Anil Kumar warned that there was a larger issue of abuse faced by children at the hostel, which needed urgent attention.

His statements have added a new dimension to the case and intensified calls for an independent probe.

What happened at the hostel

According to police, the incident came to light around 5 am on Thursday. The hostel warden and other students knocked on the girls' room door to wake them for their morning training session. When there was no response, the door was forced open.

Inside, both girls were found hanging from ceiling fans. Though each student was allotted a separate room, police said one of the girls had gone to the other's room earlier and had asked her roommates to leave.

Police investigation and suicide note

Kollam East Police Station House Officer Pushpakumar G confirmed that a suicide note signed by both girls was recovered from the room. In the note, the girls reportedly apologised to their parents for taking the extreme step.

A case of unnatural death has been registered. The officer said that further investigation, including other possible angles, would depend on the post-mortem reports. So far, the parents of the deceased have not raised any complaints or doubts.

SAI officials respond cautiously

SAI Kollam centre in-charge Rajeev Thomas told Indian Express the hostel has around 40 girl students who receive coaching in athletics, hockey and kabaddi. He declined to comment on the deaths, stating that the matter is under police investigation.

As grief continues, demands for accountability and a fair investigation are growing. Many believe that the truth behind the deaths must come out to ensure the safety and well-being of young athletes in training institutions.