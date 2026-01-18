Union Budget May Overhaul India's Customs Law, Duty Structure: Expert

The government is expected to turn its attention to India's customs law and duty structure in the upcoming Union Budget, with possible announcements on rate rationalisation and a broader review of the customs framework, says Deloitte India Partner Saloni Roy. Speaking with ANI, Roy noted, "You would recall that the Finance Minister had made a statement that she wants to re-look at the customs law. Customs has remained largely the way it is, while income tax, service tax, excise and now GST have all been revamped."

She noted that customs is one of the few indirect tax areas that has not undergone a comprehensive overhaul, unlike income tax, excise or the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Customs Law Overhaul and Rate Rationalisation

"There are many provisions and multiple rates in customs, so there is an expectation that there may be some announcements on customs rates specifically, and possibly a larger attempt at revamping the law, if not immediately, then subsequently, she said. Roy added that rationalising customs duty rates by reducing the number of slabs could help support domestic manufacturing and exports.

Addressing Inverted Duty Structures

Highlighting another key concern, Roy expressed hope that the Budget would address inverted duty structures affecting several sectors, particularly pharmaceuticals and agriculture. "In these sectors, outputs are taxed at a lower rate while inputs are taxed at a higher rate. This increases costs and negates the benefit of a lower output tax rate," she said. "I am hoping the Budget is able to address this issue, and if not the Budget, then at least soon."

GST: Amendments and Compliance Hurdles

On GST, Roy said the Union Budget is relatively less significant, as most policy decisions are taken by the GST Council, which meets regularly. However, she noted that some recent GST Council decisions would require legislative amendments, which could be implemented through the Budget. "There were decisions on intermediary services and on wholesale discounts. These require changes in the law, so I expect those provisions to be amended at the time of the Budget," Roy said.

Roy also ruled out any immediate further GST rate rationalisation. "We have just recently had rate rationalisation in September. Most goods are now in the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs. There is also a higher rate of around 40 per cent for luxury or sin products," she said. "Five per cent is essential for essential goods, 18 per cent for non-essential goods, so I do not expect further rate rationalisation at this point."

Compliance and Litigation Challenges

On GST compliance and litigation, Roy pointed to persistent challenges around registration, dispute resolution and cash flow. She said delays in setting up GST tribunals continue to affect litigation management, despite progress in policy intent. "Registration has been a challenge, though some measures have been introduced. At the same time, authorities need to guard against fraudulent invoices and taxpayers," she said.

Roy also flagged frequent reconciliation-based notices and restrictions on input tax credit as areas needing reform. "Refunds on capital goods are not allowed for exporters, and GST under reverse charge has to be paid in cash. Allowing credit for these would significantly help taxpayers' cash flows," she said. (ANI)

