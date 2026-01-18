Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ujjain: Gautam Gambhir Attends Bhasma Aarti At Mahakaleshwar Temple


2026-01-18 01:33:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, attending the sacred Bhasma Aarti. His visit came amid a spiritual pause from cricket duties, drawing attention as devotees and fans spotted the former India opener seeking divine blessings.

MENAFN18012026007385015968ID1110612953



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search