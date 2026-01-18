Ujjain: Gautam Gambhir Attends Bhasma Aarti At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, attending the sacred Bhasma Aarti. His visit came amid a spiritual pause from cricket duties, drawing attention as devotees and fans spotted the former India opener seeking divine blessings.

