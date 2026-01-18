CTC Vs Take-Home: How Much Salary Do You Actually Get?

Salary: Many employees get excited seeing the CTC on a new offer letter. But by the time the salary hits their bank account, expectations change. The reason is the difference between CTC and the in-hand salary.

CTC is Cost to Company, the total yearly expense on an employee. It includes basic pay, HRA, PF, gratuity, insurance, and bonus. Not all of it is in-hand cash.

Take-Home Salary is the net amount credited to your bank account monthly. After deductions like PF, income tax, and insurance from your CTC, the remainder is your in-hand pay.

Tax starts from a ₹15 lakh package. It rises sharply for 25 LPA+ due to tax slabs. As your salary grows, the tax rate increases, so your in-hand pay doesn't rise as much.

This is a common doubt. Reasons include high PF cuts, gratuity in CTC but not in-hand, heavy taxes, and insurance premiums. For a ₹1 crore CTC, in-hand is just ~₹5.6 lakh/month.

Always check the CTC breakup in your offer. Calculate your take-home pay in advance. Plan taxes and understand long-term benefits like PF. In-hand cash matters most.