4 Clear Reasons Why The Rock's WWE Return Looks Unlikely Ahead Of Wrestlemania Season

The Rock's WWE comeback has been widely speculated, but several factors suggest otherwise. From stalled creative plans to Hollywood commitments, here are four reasons why his return seems increasingly improbable.

Despite WWE teasing major returns in recent years, there has been no indication of creative plans involving The Rock. The Brahma Bull has not been factored into ongoing storylines, which nearly rules out his comeback. WWE's current focus remains on full‐time stars, with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar also absent from television. A part‐time Rock return would mirror that absence, making his involvement uncertain.

The Rock played a pivotal role in John Cena's heel turn, billed as the mastermind behind the twist. However, he failed to appear during Cena's Farewell tour, leaving a glaring gap in the narrative. WWE has not addressed his absence over the past year, and if he were to return, the company would need to justify it. That lack of explanation could be holding back his re‐entry.

The Final Boss storyline made headlines during WrestleMania 41, but the momentum has since faded. With WrestleMania approaching, WWE would need a major angle to restore The Rock's spotlight. At present, his storyline traction is nowhere near its peak, which diminishes the impact of a potential comeback. This dip in momentum is another reason his return appears unlikely.

The biggest obstacle continues to be The Rock's Hollywood commitments. His packed filming schedule, production duties, and promotional responsibilities leave little room for WWE appearances. This has been the primary reason for his absence over the years, and it persists today. With movie projects dominating his calendar, especially during WrestleMania season, a return to the ring seems improbable.