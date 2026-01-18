Thiruvalluvar Day: PM Modi, CM Stalin Pay Tribute To Tamil Poet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin offered floral tributes to the Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day on Friday. The day, observed on January 16 (on Leap Year as per Tamil Calendar) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, commemorates Thiruvalluvar's contribution to Tamil literature and philosophy.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the famous Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. In his post on X, PM Modi, said, "Today, on Thiruvalluvar Day, paying homage to the versatile Thiruvalluvar, whose works and ideals inspire innumerable people. He believed in a society that is harmonious and compassionate. He personifies the best of Tamil culture. I urge you all to read the Tirukkural, which gives a glimpse of the outstanding intellect of the great Thiruvalluvar."

DMK Minister Slams Centre's 'Ceremonial Praise'

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Minister TRB Rajaa on Thursday urged the central government to start with "understanding" Tamil culture instead of simply giving "ceremonial praise". His response came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended Thiruvalluvar Day greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Rajaa, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a "fundamental issue" of not understanding Tamils and not making the effort to understand what they need or who they are. "Tamil does not need ceremonial praise. It asks for knowledge and understanding. And Delhi should try to start with that. Happy Pongal to Hon HM and everyone in Delhi and am sure you can see that you can't trust your local unit or your partner's here for info on Tamils and to actually show what Tamils are in their full complex and astounding glory," he responded to Shah on X.

He said that according to the local tradition, Pongal is to be celebrated on 'Thai 1', which is today, whereas Thiruvalluvar day is 'Thai 2', which is supposed to be on Friday. "When people ask me about the BJP and Tamil Nadu, I often point out that the fundamental issue is that the BJP simply does not understand Tamils and Tamil Nadu, and it doesn't even take the effort to understand what we need and what we are! In Tamil Nadu, Pongal is Thai 1. Thiruvalluvar Day is Thai 2. Our calendar follows the sun and the soil, not fixed English dates," the post read. (ANI)

