London protesters tear down Iranian Embassy flag again
(MENAFN) Demonstrators outside the Iranian Embassy in London removed the national flag from the balcony for the second time in a week during a rally supporting protests in Iran.
According to reports, a protester climbed onto the embassy’s balcony in Kensington, dismantled the flagpole, and threw it to the ground before raising a pre-1979 “Lion and Sun” flag. The individual attempted to escape by moving across balconies of neighboring buildings but was apprehended by police after returning to street level.
The London Metropolitan Police confirmed that the suspect was arrested on charges including criminal damage, trespassing on a diplomatic site, and assaulting officers. Several police personnel suffered minor injuries from thrown projectiles and fireworks during the incident.
Authorities issued a dispersal order and reported multiple additional arrests for violent disorder and public disturbance, prompting a significant increase in police presence in the area.
This breach follows a similar incident on January 10, when another demonstrator climbed the same embassy balcony to replace the flag, raising ongoing security concerns despite assurances from police.
