WPL 2026: They've Basically Qualified, Couldn't Ask For A Better Start, Says Kate Cross On RCB's Form

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in red-hot form in the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), and the team's former pacer Kate Cross believes that they're just moments away from qualifying for the playoffs heading into the Vadodara leg of the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana fell heartbreakingly short of a maiden WPL century, but her commanding 96 set up Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) emphatic eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, as RCB made it four wins in as many matches to remain unbeaten at the top of the WPL 2026 points table at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. With action now shifting to Vadodara and all teams eyeing to finish in the top three, RCB sit comfortably at the top of the points table with a good lead over their competitors.

“That first win against MI was a bit scratchy for RCB, as they found a way of almost losing that game, if it wasn't for Nadine de Klerk. But since then, they've been a class above every other team in this tournament. To start the Navi Mumbai leg unbeaten and then head to Vadodara puts Smriti Mandhana and Co in a perfect position. They've basically qualified, and you couldn't ask for a better start to the tournament, especially with a new group. They lost Ellyse Perry after she pulled out, obviously, so Smriti Mandhana must be thinking this is the easiest job in the world,” Cross said of RCB's dream start to the WPL.

Speaking on Mandhana's match-winning 96-run knock against Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded game, Cross said,“I've always said a strong RCB is when Smriti is scoring runs, and she's had a good start to the tournament. I'm so disappointed she couldn't get that hundred in this match and finally put to bed that jinx around the first hundred. But when it does come, it's going to be special. She played her best innings today. She looked comfortable at the crease; even after they lost Grace Harris quite early, it didn't faze her. She just went about her business and put on a masterclass. She was outstanding.”

Lauren Bell, too, has been one of the most impressive players this season and has been the captain's go-to bowler. Praising her damaging spell at the start of DC's innings, Cross stated,“Lauren Bell has been on the money, but she hadn't quite picked up wickets in the powerplay before this game. This, though, was a match-changing over. To set the tone like that, the first ball to Lizelle Lee probably wasn't how she anticipated getting the wicket, but the one to Laura Wolvaardt was a special delivery. As a seamer, you're trying to swing the ball away, and if by chance it hits the seam and runs back in, then you're laughing. That's the delivery you dream about as a seamer. She's climbed up the Purple Cap ladder as well. Three wickets in this game and the top three. It took her a while to get Shafali Verma out, but she removed the top three of the Delhi Capitals, which is exactly what you want from your strike bowler.”

RCB will next face Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara in the first match of the second leg of the tournament at the venue.