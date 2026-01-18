403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Khamenei blames Trump for casualties, damage during Iran protests
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday held US President Donald Trump responsible for the casualties and destruction caused during recent unrest across the country.
Addressing a gathering in Tehran, Khamenei said that during the recent “sedition,” the US president personally intervened, “issued threats, and encouraged and supported the seditionists.” He added: “I say this firmly that America’s goal in the recent sedition was to swallow up Iran,” according to reports.
The protests erupted late last month over worsening economic conditions and the record depreciation of the national currency, the rial, initially in Tehran before spreading to other cities.
On January 8, demonstrations escalated into violent clashes after the US-based son of a former Iranian monarch called for people to protest against the government.
Street confrontations between security forces and demonstrators led to hundreds of casualties, particularly in western provinces. Authorities said that peaceful protests were “hijacked by rioters” allegedly supported by US and Israeli intelligence agencies.
Incidents included attacks on government offices, police stations, shops, banks, and mosques, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in estimated damage, according to reports. While no official death toll has been released, unofficial estimates suggest hundreds to thousands of fatalities.
Khamenei accused the United States of consistently seeking to “restore its dominance” in Iran since the 1979 revolution, asserting that successive administrations in Washington have followed the same policy toward the country.
Addressing a gathering in Tehran, Khamenei said that during the recent “sedition,” the US president personally intervened, “issued threats, and encouraged and supported the seditionists.” He added: “I say this firmly that America’s goal in the recent sedition was to swallow up Iran,” according to reports.
The protests erupted late last month over worsening economic conditions and the record depreciation of the national currency, the rial, initially in Tehran before spreading to other cities.
On January 8, demonstrations escalated into violent clashes after the US-based son of a former Iranian monarch called for people to protest against the government.
Street confrontations between security forces and demonstrators led to hundreds of casualties, particularly in western provinces. Authorities said that peaceful protests were “hijacked by rioters” allegedly supported by US and Israeli intelligence agencies.
Incidents included attacks on government offices, police stations, shops, banks, and mosques, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in estimated damage, according to reports. While no official death toll has been released, unofficial estimates suggest hundreds to thousands of fatalities.
Khamenei accused the United States of consistently seeking to “restore its dominance” in Iran since the 1979 revolution, asserting that successive administrations in Washington have followed the same policy toward the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment