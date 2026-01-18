Trump's Tariffs Over Greenland Faces Roadblock? Senate Democrats To Mount Legal Challenge, Says Chuck Schumer

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump 's additional tariffs on European allies over the Greenland issue is set to see a pushback in the Senate, with Democrats moving to block the new measure.

Trump on Saturday announced 10% tariffs on eight of its European allies amid a standoff over Greenland, which the US President wants to annex.

“Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US President also warned that tariffs would continue to go up on these nations till such time his Greenland ambitions were fulfilled.

“On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” Trump warned.

The Democratic pushback against Trump's announcement of tariffs against eight European nations was announced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who accused the US President of piling misery on the American economy.

"“Donald Trump's foolhardy tariffs have already driven up prices and damaged our economy and now he is only making things worse," Schumer was quoted as saying by The Hill.

"It is incredible that he wants to double down on the stupidity by imposing tariffs on our closest allies for his quixotic quest to takeover Greenland," the veteran Democratic leader added.

Schumer went on to specify that Senate Democrats would block the move legally, saying that lawmakers would "introduce legislation to block these tariffs before they do further damage to the American economy and our allies in Europe".

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)