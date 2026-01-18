The Invisible Engine Behind Kashmir's Apple Harvest

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

When spring rolls into Kashmir, cherries are the first to greet the markets, followed by pears and a host of other fruits that mark the valley's rich horticultural calendar.

Apples, however, wait for autumn, and when they arrive, they flood the markets in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and elsewhere.

The rush of the harvest season often pushes prices down at first, and only when supply tapers off do they climb again.

This economic pulse makes cold storage essential, allowing growers to store their produce and release it gradually for better returns.

Behind this miracle lies a technology that is as old as it is powerful: ammonia refrigeration.

Ammonia is no newcomer. It has long been a trusted refrigerant in industrial systems, and in Kashmir's apple industry, it has become indispensable.

Its properties, including thermodynamic efficiency, high latent heat of vaporization, zero ozone depletion and global warming potential, low cost, and widespread availability, make it the backbone of the valley's cold storage sector.

Today, almost 90 percent of cold stores here rely on ammonia, whether through pump feed or gravity feed systems, delivering reliable performance that keeps apples crisp for months after harvest.

Kashmir produces over 20 lakh metric tons of apples annually, making it one of India's largest apple-growing regions. Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage is central to preserving this bounty.

By stabilizing prices, reducing spoilage, and extending market access, these cold stores transform perishable fruit into a source of consistent income for growers.

With over a hundred storage units scattered across Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, and other districts, the valley relies on refrigeration systems that are large, precise, and fast.

Apples must be cooled quickly after harvest to prevent early ripening and decay, and ammonia offers the energy efficiency and scale required to meet this challenge.

Despite its widespread use, misconceptions about refrigeration persist, particularly when designing systems for Kashmir.

Some assume that because the valley is cold, systems can be simpler, but temperatures during peak harvest season can rise, and systems must be designed just as carefully as anywhere else.