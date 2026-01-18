Loyalty Shapes Belief In Every Corner Of Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

I learned about religious authority through everyday moments.

At tea stalls, on buses, and in offices after lunch, people spoke of clerics with care, caution, and compassion. Names were whispered almost like a prayer.

“He is very close to God, very pious,” someone would say.“No molvi XYZ is better than ABC.”“Do you know the great aga or molvi PQR?” they would ask.

I watched faces, listened to the way people spoke, noticed the pauses, and realized that the preacher held something special and shaped how people understood their faith in Kashmir.

Respect often depends more on who speaks than on what is said. Knowledge stays in the hands of a few families or networks. Access to scripture, rituals, and guidance passes through them, making devotion feel personal and deeply rooted in everyday life.

When a small group controls meaning, devotion grows stronger, and faith becomes something people experience through others. Personal understanding steps aside as listening, trusting, and following take center stage.

Families like the Safavis and the Ansaris hold both spiritual and social influence. They oversee mosques, madrasas, and courts, shaping ideas about what is allowed, what is seen as sinful, and what fits social and political expectations.

Questioning them often feels like questioning faith itself.

Surnames carry weight, and influence reaches far beyond religion into society and politics.

A candidate with a respected family name attracts loyalty that others struggle to build.

Sunni groups follow a similar pattern in different ways.

Clerical families and preacher networks guide public discourse through mosques and seminaries. Figures such as Anwar Shah Shopiani inspire loyalty that goes well beyond theology.

Sermons shape social behaviour, influence political views, and ease communal anxieties. Guidance slowly turns into prescription, and prescription settles into accepted truth.

Devotion turns into idealization when authority rises beyond question. Loyalty outweighs reasoning, and the preacher begins to appear morally flawless.

People protect this authority through love, respect, and the fear of being pushed to the margins of the community.

Reverence feels inherited and instinctive, rather than something each person actively chooses.

If admiration reflected contributions to knowledge alone, innovators like Nikola Tesla might be honoured in homes every morning for bringing electricity into daily life.

Instead, devotion often centers on figures whose authority flows from family, tradition, and long-standing social respect.

Today's world offers access to religious texts, tafsirs, fiqh manuals, historical debates, and critical perspectives online. Knowledge stands open to everyone.

Even so, the pulpit continues to draw attention and loyalty. Emotional allegiance explains much of this pull.

Many people prefer mediated faith over personal exploration. Belonging and reassurance matter more than interpretation, and guidance feels safer than inquiry.

Religious authority continues because devotion passes from one generation to the next like a cherished heirloom. Families and communities carry reverence across decades, shaping faith in ways that information alone cannot.

Faith often aligns with submission to personalities rather than engagement with ideas. Loyalty quietens questions, emotional attachment strengthens tradition, and the pulpit remains central even in an age of open knowledge.

These patterns reach beyond religion into how communities trust, believe, and make decisions.