Big Ticket Power Project Takes Shape In Jammu And Kashmir

The Chenab River has long stood as a source of ambition in Jammu and Kashmir. Its fast waters cut through deep gorges, offering energy, opportunity and the promise of development.

Several hydropower projects already draw strength from this river. Kiru, Kwar, Rattle and Pakal Dul form a growing chain of turbines and tunnels.

With the opening of financial bids for Dulhasti Stage II on January 13, 2026, the Chenab enters another chapter, one that blends engineering confidence with rising public expectation in Kishtwar.

Dulhasti Stage II builds on an existing success. The first stage of the project, commissioned by NHPC in 2007, produces 390 megawatts through a run of the river design with pondage.

That plant has delivered power for almost two decades, offering proof that the site works and the river can support complex infrastructure.

Stage II adds 260 megawatts through two units of 130 megawatts each.

The original detailed project report for Stage I had already mapped this expansion. Engineers chose a plan that draws more power from the same river stretch without erecting a fresh large dam. The result limits surface disturbance while increasing output, a practical approach in steep Himalayan terrain.

The project sits in Kishtwar district, with the dam near Dul village, about 450 meters downstream of the Amni Nallah confluence. The underground powerhouse will rise on the left bank near Benzwar village.

Dulhasti Stage II also fits into a larger design for the Chenab basin. Water released from the 1,000 megawatt Pakal Dul project on the Marusudar River will flow into the Dulhasti reservoir after passing through Pakal Dul's powerhouse. That discharge, measured at 277 cubic meters per second, will produce electricity more than once.

This cascading use of water reflects careful planning and strengthens renewable capacity without additional river diversion.

After years of delay, the project reached a decisive stage when NHPC floated the civil works tender under Lot 1, valued at ₹1,018.44 crore, with a construction timeline of 1,340 days. The tender was issued on May 30, 2025, and financial bids were opened on January 13, 2026, drawing participation from four firms.

Max Infra Limited quoted ₹882 crore and emerged as the lowest bidder. Patel Infra followed at ₹990 crore, while MEIL quoted ₹1,065 crore. Rithwik Projects failed to qualify at the financial stage.

Infrastructure efforts in the region often stall even after bids open, as seen in projects like Vailoo, Singhpora and the Sudhmahadev Dranga tunnels.

This step suggests real movement, with the Letter of Award expected in the coming months.

Environmental clearance already stands in place under the EIA Notification of 2006, supported by scoping and impact studies.

The project will use 60.3 hectares of land. Private holdings account for 8.27 hectares and affect 62 families. State land covers 40.93 hectares, while 11.1 hectares come from the existing Stage I facilities.

Forest land stays untouched. The clearance outlines steps to manage effects on land, water, communities and local ecology.

Risk management shapes much of the planning.

Kishtwar and nearby districts face cloud bursts, flash floods and landslides. Engineers carried out dam break studies using hydrodynamic models for extreme flood scenarios, both with the reservoir at full level and under natural river conditions.

The analysis mapped downstream impact over 33.42 kilometers up to the Rattle dam site. Villages such as Merut, Bander Koot, Nilsar, Satarbaggi, Gohle, Koriye, Puitnag, Bachi, Chattar and Bhandera on the right bank, along with Dul, Banzwar, Bindraban, Jarwari and Kandni on the left bank, appear in partial impact zones.