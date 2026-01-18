Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Kashmiri Boy Who Reads The World Differently

2026-01-18 01:09:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) By Mohammad Hanief

Morning comes early in Pandach, and Shahid Farooq knows it by the sounds before he sees the light.


He hears footsteps in the house, his mother calling from the kitchen, and the village waking up around him.

At eleven, Shahid already understands his world through what he remembers and pays attention to, living his days with patience and care he has learned from experience rather than being told.

Shahid was born on May 7, 2011, in this village in Ganderbal district. He is in Class 5 at Government High School Pandach, where he learns by listening, remembering, and putting in steady effort.

A government medical assessment shows that Shahid has a seventy-five percent visual disability, classified as low vision. His condition comes from encephalomalacia with gliosis in both occipital regions of the brain, along with damage to the optic nerves, which affects how his eyes process sight.

Doctors say the condition is progressive, which means Shahid's experience of the world will continue to change as he grows.

Kashmir Observer

