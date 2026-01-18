Srinagar Brothers Qualify For Nationals At J & K UT Qwan Ki Do Championship

Representing Srinagar Muhammad Eisa Khan clinched the gold medal in the 35 kg weight category, while his younger brother Ahmad Ibrahim Khan secured gold in the 26 kg weight category. With their impressive performances, both brothers have qualified for the forthcoming 7th National Qwan Ki Do Championship 2025–26.

