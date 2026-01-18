Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Srinagar Brothers Qualify For Nationals At J & K UT Qwan Ki Do Championship

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a proud moment for Srinagar, two young siblings, Muhammad Eisa Khan and Ahmad Ibrahim Khan have brought laurels to the city by winning gold medals at the J&K UT Qwan Ki Do Championship 2025–26, held at Indoor Hall, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu.

Representing Srinagar Muhammad Eisa Khan clinched the gold medal in the 35 kg weight category, while his younger brother Ahmad Ibrahim Khan secured gold in the 26 kg weight category. With their impressive performances, both brothers have qualified for the forthcoming 7th National Qwan Ki Do Championship 2025–26.

