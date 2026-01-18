Professor of Practice, International Human Rights Law, Tufts University

Chidi Anselm Odinkalu is Professor of Practice in International Human Rights Law at the Fletcher School and currently chairs the Truth, Justice, and Peace Commission, a transitional justice initiative established to address the crises of violence and agitation in the states of south-east Nigeria. He previously chaired Nigeria's National Human Rights Commission and served on the panel of eminent persons that negotiated the return of The Gambia to the Commonwealth in 2017.

Odinkalu has acted as counsel in international human rights litigation before Africa's regional human rights courts and tribunals and was involved in the creation of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights. He is associated with several advocacy initiatives for the protection of human rights, including the International Refugee Rights Initiative.

His research focuses on contemporary challenges of multilateralism in regional systems in development, human rights and governance. He is the co-author of Too Good to Die: Third Term and the Myth of the Indispensable Man in Africa (Kachifo, 2018). His latest book is The Selectorate: When Judges Topple the People, (Narrative Landscape, 2025).

–present Professor of Practice, International Human Rights Law, Tufts University

Experience