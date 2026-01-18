Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Guards Showed How They Destroy Russian Assault Groups In South Slobozhansky Direction

Border Guards Showed How They Destroy Russian Assault Groups In South Slobozhansky Direction


2026-01-18 01:07:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service, which also released a video.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, Russian troops continue their attempts to break through the state border in the defense zone of the Hart border brigade.

Operators of the brigade's RUBPAK-Furia are making the maximum number of flights per day in difficult weather conditions for the use of UAVs.

The main target is enemy infantry attempting to infiltrate across the Ukrainian state border.

"To overcome the combat defense line, enemy infantry is divided into small groups, trying to bypass and hide from drones. However, we detect and destroy such small groups and even individual invaders. We do not give the enemy any chance to gain a foothold," say the border guards.

Read also: Ukrainian border troops destroy Russian Murom-M complex, two EW stations on southern front

In addition, reconnaissance and strike groups are working deeper inside the territory, providing a“kill zone” for the Russian military.

In particular, Russian vehicles, communication antennas, and shelters have been hit.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the southern direction, border guards used drones to hit three ATVs, a vehicl, and a video surveillance camera belonging to the Russian invaders.

MENAFN18012026000193011044ID1110612795



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search