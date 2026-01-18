Border Guards Showed How They Destroy Russian Assault Groups In South Slobozhansky Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service, which also released a video.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, Russian troops continue their attempts to break through the state border in the defense zone of the Hart border brigade.

Operators of the brigade's RUBPAK-Furia are making the maximum number of flights per day in difficult weather conditions for the use of UAVs.

The main target is enemy infantry attempting to infiltrate across the Ukrainian state border.

"To overcome the combat defense line, enemy infantry is divided into small groups, trying to bypass and hide from drones. However, we detect and destroy such small groups and even individual invaders. We do not give the enemy any chance to gain a foothold," say the border guards.

In addition, reconnaissance and strike groups are working deeper inside the territory, providing a“kill zone” for the Russian military.

In particular, Russian vehicles, communication antennas, and shelters have been hit.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the southern direction, border guards used drones to hit three ATVs, a vehicl, and a video surveillance camera belonging to the Russian invaders.