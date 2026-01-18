Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shahed Drone Hits Private House In Kharkiv, One Dead And One Wounded

2026-01-18 01:07:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

“There is information about one person killed as a result of an enemy drone strike on a private house,” he wrote.

Earlier, Terekhov reported that a Shahed drone had struck a private house in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, a 20-year-old woman was killed.

Read also: Russian troops strike suburbs of Kharkiv

“Another woman was injured in the enemy strike in Kharkiv. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance,” the official added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 17, Russian troops struck the Industrial district of Kharkiv, injuring three people.

UkrinForm

