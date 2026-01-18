Last Year, Ukrzaliznytsia Evacuated 11,000 People From Frontline Areas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development on Telegram.

“In total, Ukrzaliznytsia evacuated 11,000 people from frontline areas in 2025. The largest number - 950 people - was evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in August,” the statement said.

It is noted that the most popular evacuation routes remain Zaporizhzhia–Lviv, Pavlohrad–Lviv, Kherson–Lviv, and Shostka–Kyiv.

It is also reported that Ukrzaliznytsia, together with the charity organization“Sхід SOS,” has now evacuated 80 people from settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. At the same time, 20 citizens with limited mobility were taken to healthcare facilities in Kyiv, Lviv, and Zhytomyr. Another 20 children and their parents arrived in Mukachevo, where families were given the opportunity to temporarily stay in safer conditions.

More than 500 people need to be evacuated from two districts of Zaporizhzhia region

As reported, since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, about 130,000 damaged and destroyed railway infrastructure facilities have been recorded, including tracks, stations, and depots.