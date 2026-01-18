In Zaporizhzhia, Russian Molniya Caught In Anti-Drone Net

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, posted photos on Telegram showing a Molniya drone stuck in a net, Ukrinform reports.

“Anti-drone 'traps' in action in Zaporizhzhia. The photo shows the result of the protective 'tunnels' on important logistics routes in the region. The Russian Molniya strike UAV was unable to reach its target, getting tangled up in the net,” he wrote.

Anti-drone tunnels save lives and protect equipment every day.

It was previously reported that over 100 kilometers of anti-drone nets have already been built in the region -on seven sections of the main frontline roads in the region.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov, Telegram