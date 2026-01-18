Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
January 5
|
1.7000
|
January 12
|
1.7000
|
January 6
|
1.7000
|
January 13
|
1.7000
|
January 7
|
1.7000
|
January 14
|
1.7000
|
January 8
|
1.7000
|
January 15
|
1.7000
|
January 9
|
1.7000
|
January 16
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0078 manat this week, and the weighted average rate fell by 0.0078 manat, amounting to 1.97918 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
January 5
|
1.9859
|
January 12
|
1.9816
|
January 6
|
1.9947
|
January 13
|
1.9832
|
January 7
|
1.9875
|
January 14
|
1.9795
|
January 8
|
1.9857
|
January 15
|
1.9778
|
January 9
|
1.9811
|
January 16
|
1.9738
|
Average rate per week
|
1.98698
|
Average rate per week
|
1.97918
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0328 this week, while the weighted average went down by 4.2765 manat, amounting to 2.16594 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
January 5
|
2.1157
|
January 12
|
2.1521
|
January 6
|
2.0920
|
January 13
|
2.1692
|
January 7
|
2.1063
|
January 14
|
2.1559
|
January 8
|
2.1172
|
January 15
|
2.1676
|
January 9
|
2.1216
|
January 16
|
2.1849
|
Average rate per week
|
2.11056
|
Average rate per week
|
2.16594
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0393 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat, making 0.03938 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
January 5
|
0.0395
|
January 12
|
0.0394
|
January 6
|
0.0395
|
January 13
|
0.0394
|
January 7
|
0.0395
|
January 14
|
0.0394
|
January 8
|
0.0395
|
January 15
|
0.0394
|
January 9
|
0.0394
|
January 16
|
0.0393
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0395
|
Average rate per week
|
0.03938
