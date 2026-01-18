Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

2026-01-18 01:07:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

January 5

1.7000

January 12

1.7000

January 6

1.7000

January 13

1.7000

January 7

1.7000

January 14

1.7000

January 8

1.7000

January 15

1.7000

January 9

1.7000

January 16

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0078 manat this week, and the weighted average rate fell by 0.0078 manat, amounting to 1.97918 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

January 5

1.9859

January 12

1.9816

January 6

1.9947

January 13

1.9832

January 7

1.9875

January 14

1.9795

January 8

1.9857

January 15

1.9778

January 9

1.9811

January 16

1.9738

Average rate per week

1.98698

Average rate per week

1.97918

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0328 this week, while the weighted average went down by 4.2765 manat, amounting to 2.16594 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

January 5

2.1157

January 12

2.1521

January 6

2.0920

January 13

2.1692

January 7

2.1063

January 14

2.1559

January 8

2.1172

January 15

2.1676

January 9

2.1216

January 16

2.1849

Average rate per week

2.11056

Average rate per week

2.16594

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0393 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat, making 0.03938 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

January 5

0.0395

January 12

0.0394

January 6

0.0395

January 13

0.0394

January 7

0.0395

January 14

0.0394

January 8

0.0395

January 15

0.0394

January 9

0.0394

January 16

0.0393

Average rate per week

0.0395

Average rate per week

0.03938

Trend News Agency

