Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave, Light Fog Alert Issued Check Forecast

Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: What will the weather be like in Prayagraj on January 16, 2026? Will morning fog give way to sunny relief? Find out about the temperature, AQI, and important tips

On Jan 16, 2026, Prayagraj's weather will be mostly clear and sunny. It'll feel a bit chilly in the morning, but it will get pleasant as the day goes on. The low is expected to be around 9°C and the high around 23-24°C. Winter's chill will be there, but it'll be more comfortable than in other cities.

Light fog might be seen in the morning, slightly reducing visibility in the early hours. However, this fog won't last long. As the day progresses, the sky will clear up, and bright sunshine will emerge. The afternoon is expected to be completely clear and pleasant.

Due to a Western Disturbance, a cold spell continues in North India, but its impact in Prayagraj will be limited. The weather department has not issued any rain or hailstorm warnings. Only light, cool winds might blow, slightly increasing the chill in the morning and evening.

Around 8 AM, the temperature will be about 10°C with light fog. By 12 PM, it will quickly rise to 20°C with strong sun. Around 5 PM, the temperature may drop back to about 15°C, feeling a bit chilly. By 10 PM, the weather will be dry, and the temperature could reach around 9°C.

Morning travelers should be cautious due to fog and use fog lights while driving. The weather is normal for farmers, but it's advised to postpone irrigating crops like wheat and gram due to the cold. The AQI is expected to be around 159, which isn't great. Wear a mask when outside and dress warmly to stay protected from the cold.