Raipur Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Day, Cool Night Expected Check Forecast
Raipur Weather LATEST Update: How nice will the weather be in Raipur on January 16, 2026? Expect a sunny day and a slightly cool night. Here's the full scoop
In Raipur, the weather on Jan 16, 2026, will be clear and pleasant. January winters are mild here. Expect a cool morning, but it will get nice later. Min temp 14°C, max 27°C.
The morning sky will be clear, with temps around 18°C. The sun will get stronger by afternoon, hitting 26°C. It'll feel cool in the evening, dropping to 15°C by 10 PM.
No rain is expected in Raipur on Jan 16, and there won't be any fog. Humidity will be around 60%, so it won't feel too cold or muggy. Visibility will be great all day.
Though the cold snap is over, mornings and evenings might be chilly. A light sweater is a good idea. Use sunscreen if you're outside, as the UV index will be moderate.
Raipur's weather will stay similar for the next few days. On Jan 17-18, expect a low of 14°C and a high of 27°C. The sun may get stronger around Makar Sankranti.
