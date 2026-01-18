MRFA Non-Negotiable As Aatmanirbharta Push Continues For LCA, AMCA

As the debate over the Indian Air Force's 114 fighter jet acquisition intensifies, the defence ministry sources have made it clear that there will be 'no compromise' on two critical requirements under the multirole fighter aircraft (MRFA) programme -- the selected platform must seamlessly integrate indigenous weapon systems and possess secure data-link capabilities to communicate with fighter aircraft from other nations.

The data-link communication is a key requirement for network-centric and joint operations that enables real-time information sharing, coordination, and enhanced situational awareness.

It must be noted that the no acceptance of necessity (AON) has been given so far in this case. AON marks the beginning of the procurement process.

After AON, the defence ministry will proceed through several stages, including issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) and obtaining approvals from the Cost Negotiation Committee and the Cabinet Committee on Security, before formally signing the contract.

Will MRFA Programme Impact Indigenous LCA and AMCA Projects?

There have been concerns that the MRFA programme could affect India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) projects.

Sources in the defence establishment, however, clarified that the MRFA programme will not hinder India's Atmanirbhar Bharat or Make-in-India initiatives. Instead, it is expected to complement the LCA and AMCA programmes.

“The budgetary provisions for the indigenous fighter programmes are already in place and there will be separate budget for the MRFA project. So there is no point of undermining the indigenous project rather it would 'coexist'.”

“The MRFA is a 4.5-generation aircraft, while the LCA is 4th generation. They are entirely different platforms.”

The induction of 114 MRFA, along with LCA and AMCA would arrest the dwindling strength of fighter squadrons. Currently, the Indian Air Force has 29 fighter squadrons, which is just above Pakistan's 25, while China has 66, highlighting a significant capability gap.

Regarding indigenous content in the MRFA, sources stated it would exceed 50 percent, with MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) facilities established domestically, helping save foreign exchange. The project will adhere to the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP).

Moving towards self-reliance in defence, the Indian Air Force have inked three contracts for the procurement of LCA fighter jets. The first contract was inked in 2016 for 40 LCA Mk1 and 83 LCA Mk1A in 2021 and 97 LCA Mk1A in 2025, totalling to 220 LCA jets.

The IAF is also supporting the LCA Mk2 project, which is currently at development of prototype stage. The Cabinet Committee on Security has given a go ahead to the LCA Mk2 project. The first prototype and flying are expected to be done this year.

In March 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Security gave green signal to full scale engineering development of the AMCA project with an estimated budget of Rs 15,000 crore to build five prototypes. Induction is expected to begin around 2035.

Talking about the cost of aircraft, the sources added“since we are procuring in large number the unit cost much lower than Rafale.

Reasons for Rafale in news

On procurement of the Rafale fighter jet, during his annual press conference in October 2025, Indian Air Force chief ACM AP Singh had stated:“This is one of the options that is available with us because we had already done our own homework in terms of the earlier MMRCA contract. In that we have found Rafale to be the best aircraft suited for us amongst those candidates.”

“Now, whether it is Rafale or something else, it really doesn't matter, but yes, Rafale is easy to absorb,” he had said.

“So whichever design house is ready to come up with the proposal to Make in India, to give us technology, give us more freedom, I think that design house should be chosen,” ACM AP Singh added.

In April 2019, the defence ministry issued a request for information (RFI) to acquire 114 MRFA at a cost of around USD 18 billion.

Apart from Dassault Aviation's Rafale, the other contenders are Lockheed Martin's F-21, Boeing's F/A-18 and the Eurofighter Typhoon.