Border 2 Star Cast Revealed: Check Out Cast, Character Of Upcoming War Film

The trailer for Sunny Deol's much-awaited film, Border 2, has been released. The trailer is filled with patriotic spirit and excitement. This is a multi-starrer film by director Anurag Singh. It's a sequel to the 1997 JP Dutta film, Border

Border 2 is a multi-starrer film. The trailer features 4 heroes and 4 heroines. The movie is set to release on January 23. Let's find out who is playing which role in the film.

In Border 2, Sunny Deol plays Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, an Indian Army officer of the 6th Sikh Regiment. Mona Singh plays his wife in the film.

Varun Dhawan also plays an important role in Border 2. In the movie's trailer, Varun is seen in a completely different look. He is playing the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, an Indian Army officer of the 3 Grenadiers.

Diljit Dosanjh is also in a lead role in Border 2. His powerful dialogues can be heard in the trailer. In the movie, he plays Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, an Indian Air Force officer of No. 18 Squadron.

Sonam Bajwa and Medha Rana are also in Border 2. Both actresses were seen in the trailer. Sonam plays Manjit Sekhon, wife of Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. Medha is in the role of Dhanno Devi Dahiya, wife of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya.

Ahan Shetty and Anya Singh are also seen in the Border 2 trailer. In the film, Ahan plays the role of Lieutenant Commander M.S. Rawat, an Indian Navy officer, and Anya plays his wife.