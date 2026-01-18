ROLR Stock Hits The Jackpot: Stock Already Up 1,000% YTD As Prediction Market Push Sparks Retail Frenzy



High Roller Technologies' stock price closed up over 25% at $23.75 on Thursday, compared to the $2 mark when it entered 2026.

On Thursday, High Roller said it has signed a letter of intent with Lines, a premier sports media platform owned by Spike Up Media, to primarily execute a strategic marketing partnership to enter prediction markets. Working with Lines will provide High Roller access to the media company's focus on six major professional and collegiate sports leagues over more than 100,000 indexed pages.

A push into prediction markets and a Web3 collaboration has drawn heavy retail attention to High Roller Technologies, the operator of online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, fueling a surge in Stocktwits chatter after the stock jumped more than 1,000% so far this year.

Shares of High Roller Technologies closed up more than 25% at $23.75 on Thursday. Trading activity was off the charts, with volume reaching over 300 times the stock's daily average.

Investor interest has been driven by a string of its strategic moves this year. On Wednesday, High Roller posted its best session on record after announcing a partnership with Crypto | Derivatives North America to bring event-based prediction market contracts to HighRoller.

However, momentum appeared to cool after the bell, with the stock down more than 10% in after-hours trading, putting its five-session winning streak at risk.

A Lines Partnership

On Thursday, High Roller said it has signed a letter of intent with Lines, a premier sports media platform owned by Spike Up Media, to execute a strategic marketing partnership to drive customer acquisition and promote brand awareness for the former's entry into U.S. prediction markets.

Working with Lines will provide High Roller access to the media company's focus on six major professional and collegiate sports leagues over more than 100,000 indexed pages. Lines also has a sports social media network of 2.11 million followers, which generated nearly 70 million views in the past 30 days.

CDNA, a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse affiliated with Crypto, is expected to provide event-based prediction market contracts to users through HighRoller.

In late 2025, the prediction market segment took off, with Polymarket and Kalshi becoming favoured investments and valued at over $10 billion. The growth of these two companies also prompted DraftKings and Flutter Entertainment to explore prediction markets, eyeing disruption from Polymarket and Kalshi, which have offered users better odds and deeper order books.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on ROLR stock was in the 'extremely bullish' territory, compared to 'neutral' a month ago, with 'extremely high' levels of message volumes, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last seven days alone, the stock saw a 580% spike in followers on Stocktwits, and retail message volumes jumped nearly 30,000%.

Shares of High Roller have gained 303% in the last 12 months.

